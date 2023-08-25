Pt. Uma Dutt Public School: A Triumph of Excellence at the National School Awards

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], August 25: In the realm of education, the pursuit of excellence is a journey that only a few institutions embark upon. Pt. Uma Dutt Public School, established on the 15th of July, 1998, stands as a testament to this pursuit. Situated in the serene environs of Leela Niwas, G.T Road Dholpur, Rajasthan, this institution has carved its name as the epitome of quality education and holistic development. The recent accolade of the "Best School in Dholpur, Rajasthan" at the prestigious National School Awards on the 20th of August, 2023, further solidifies its position as an educational trailblazer.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Upendra Dutt Sharma, the school's Director, and the guidance of Dr. Pankaj Vashishtha, the Principal, Pt. Uma Dutt Public School has emerged as a beacon of educational brilliance. The institution's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals has led to its recognition as the "Best School for Overall Development of Kids." One of the notable feathers in the school's cap is its exceptional contribution to sports. The institution's emphasis on physical education and sportsmanship has garnered them yet another honor – the "Exceptional Contribution in Sports" award. This recognition underscores the school's dedication to fostering not only academic prowess but also the physical and mental well-being of its students.

The crowning moment came at the National School Awards ceremony held at the illustrious Hotel Vivanta by The Taj, Dwarika. The event, graced by luminaries from various fields, saw the esteemed presence of Shri Chirag Paswan, the President of Lok Janshakti Party and Member of Parliament. Dr Manjeet Singh Manna, the Former Director of AICTE, DELHI, also graced the occasion, lending it an aura of eminence. The awards were received with pride by Mrs. Sonali Dutt Sharma, the Chairperson of Pt. Uma Dutt Public School, and Dr Pankaj Vashishtha, the indomitable Principal. Their unwavering commitment to the institution's ideals and their relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in bringing these laurels to the school.

Pt. Uma Dutt Public School's journey to becoming the "Best School in Dholpur, Rajasthan" has been one of dedication, perseverance, and a deep-rooted belief in the power of education. Its holistic approach to nurturing young minds has not only led to academic brilliance but has also shaped students into responsible, compassionate, and accomplished individuals. As the school proudly displays its latest accolades, it serves as an inspiration to the entire educational community. Pt. Uma Dutt Public School's recognition as a powerhouse of comprehensive development stands as a beacon for other institutions, urging them to embrace a holistic approach and strive for excellence in all facets of education.

