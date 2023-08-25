Left Menu

G20 Ministers issue Jaipur Call for Action for enhancing access to information for MSMEs

The G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ meeting concluded today at Jaipur with a groundbreaking consensus on five concrete and action-oriented deliverables that have been adopted in the outcome document.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:30 IST
G20 Ministers issue Jaipur Call for Action for enhancing access to information for MSMEs
(Image: X/G20 India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' meeting today concluded in Jaipur with a groundbreaking consensus on five concrete and action-oriented deliverables that have been adopted in the outcome document. Among those, G20 ministers issued a 'Jaipur Call for Action' for enhancing access to information for MSMEs. The meeting was led by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles.

According to an official release from the Indian commerce ministry, the Ministers called upon the International Trade Center (ITC), Geneva to work on a detailed implementation plan, "in consultation with UNCTAD and WTO, for upgradation of ITC's Global Trade Helpdesk which would address the informational gaps faced by MSMEs." Digitalisation of trade documents, a G20 Generic Mapping Framework for Global Value Chains, the Presidency's Compendium of best practices on MRAs for Professional Services, and a G20 Standards Dialogue in 2023 are some of the other consensus reached in Jaipur.

"All the five outcomes received widespread support from the G20 Ministers," the release said. The two-day meeting was attended by more than 300 delegates, including trade ministers/secretaries and heads of delegations from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023