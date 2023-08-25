G20 Ministers issue Jaipur Call for Action for enhancing access to information for MSMEs

The G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' meeting today concluded in Jaipur with a groundbreaking consensus on five concrete and action-oriented deliverables that have been adopted in the outcome document. Among those, G20 ministers issued a 'Jaipur Call for Action' for enhancing access to information for MSMEs. The meeting was led by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles.

According to an official release from the Indian commerce ministry, the Ministers called upon the International Trade Center (ITC), Geneva to work on a detailed implementation plan, "in consultation with UNCTAD and WTO, for upgradation of ITC's Global Trade Helpdesk which would address the informational gaps faced by MSMEs." Digitalisation of trade documents, a G20 Generic Mapping Framework for Global Value Chains, the Presidency's Compendium of best practices on MRAs for Professional Services, and a G20 Standards Dialogue in 2023 are some of the other consensus reached in Jaipur.

"All the five outcomes received widespread support from the G20 Ministers," the release said. The two-day meeting was attended by more than 300 delegates, including trade ministers/secretaries and heads of delegations from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations. (ANI)

