India's overall coal stock up 24.7 pc year-on-year: Ministry

The overall coal stock position as of now is 88.01 MT, indicating a substantial increase of 24.7 per cent as compared to the stock of 70.61 MT same period last year, a Ministry of Coal release said Friday.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:54 IST
South Eastern Coalfields Limited.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The overall coal stock position as of now is 88.01 MT, indicating a substantial increase of 24.7 per cent as compared to the stock of 70.61 MT same period last year, a Ministry of Coal release said Friday. The Ministry said the higher coal stock position indicates the commitment to maintaining an ample supply of coal.

"The Ministry of Coal continues to make remarkable strides in its pursuit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision by ensuring energy security and enhancing coal production. The Ministry has achieved significant milestones that highlight its commitment to achieving these goals. The Ministry's dedication to sustaining an uninterrupted coal supply remains steadfast," the release added. Additionally, the pithead stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) as of August 23 stands at 46.13 MT, showcasing a growth rate of 45.5 per cent as compared to the stock of 31.70 MT last year.

In terms of coal dispatch to the power sector, the cumulative achievement for the financial year 2023-24, amounted to 307.97 MT, registering a notable growth rate of 5.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year ensuring a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector. Overall, Cumulative Coal Production for FY 2023-24 has witnessed remarkable growth, with a production of 340.31 MT, representing an impressive growth rate of 10.52 per cent compared to the previous year's 307.92 MT.

"The Coal Ministry is taking all necessary measures to promote sustainable growth in the coal sector through meticulous strategic planning and efficient execution to enhance domestic Coal Production capabilities. These efforts aim to strengthen the power sector in meeting the surging energy demands of the nation," the coal ministry release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

