Maharashtra: Six injured as autorickshaw overturns in Thane
Six persons, among them a four-year-old girl, were injured after an autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, police said. The accident occurred near Saket Road around 12.45 pm when the three-wheeler was heading to Thane railway station from Bhiwandi, an official said.
The driver felt giddy and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, chief of the Disaster Management cell of TMC Yasin Tadvi said.
Six persons, including the driver, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, he said.
