Gujarat: One person killed, another injured after being hit by train in Rajkot district

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:37 IST
A 30-year-old man died and his friend sustained injuries after they were hit by a train while walking along a railway track with their earphones on in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday, an official from the Railway Protection Force said. The Rajkot-Somnath train hit the duo who were walking along the railway track near Jetpur town in the afternoon, sub-inspector Kanji Dabhi of the RPF said.

The victims Om Prakash died on the spot, while his friend Surendra Kumar (25) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, he said.

''Kumar told officials that they could not hear the sound of the approaching train, as they had their earphones on at the time of incident,'' Dabhi said.

