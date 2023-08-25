TTE dies while boarding moving train in UP's Mathura

Left Menu

A travelling ticket examiner TTE died allegedly after injuring his leg while boarding a moving train here on Friday, an official said.Dev Bhajan Bhaumik 30 injured his leg when it came in between the train and the platform of Raya Railway station in Mathura. The incident occurred when he attempted to board a moving passenger train, said Chief Public Relation Officer CPRO of Izzatnagar division of North Eastern Railway NER Rajendra Singh.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-08-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 19:44 IST
A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) died allegedly after injuring his leg while boarding a moving train here on Friday, an official said.

''Dev Bhajan Bhaumik (30) injured his leg when it came in between the train and the platform of Raya Railway station in Mathura. The incident occurred when he attempted to board a moving passenger train,'' said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Izzatnagar division of North Eastern Railway (NER) Rajendra Singh. The TTE sustained severe injuries in the lower leg because of the incident and was rushed to the hospital where he died due to excessive blood loss, Singh said.

Bhaumik, a resident of West Bengal, was posted at Mathura Cantt Railway Station. ''The family members have been informed and further action will be taken as per their wishes,'' the CPRO added.

