Expect B20 recommendations to be picked up: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Friday said he expects the recommendations that were made at the B20 Summit in India will be picked up.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 21:18 IST
Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Friday said he expects the recommendations that were made at the B20 Summit in India will be picked up. "G20 is a very important global decision-making, powerful body of the top 20 countries. B20 is a structure within G20 which is a feed-in mechanism of business recommendation into G20. So the work that B20 has done around the whole year under (Tata Sons Chairman and Chair B20) Chandrasekaran leadership and all of us combined with him have made certain very strong recommendations. I am hopeful some of them will be picked up," Mittal told reporters today on the sidelines of the B20 summit.

"The work which we have done, …I really hope will get resonance in G20," he said. The theme of B20 Summit India is 'R.A.I.S.E - Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses'.

The Business 20 or B20 was formed in 2010 and is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. B20 aims to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations on the priorities of each rotating presidency to spur economic growth and development. Earlier in the day, Managing Director of Hero Motors Pawan Kumar Munjal said the focus of B20 is on digitalization, technology, sustainability, and on gender balance.

"So the idea is to create a much fairer world and one which is inclusive. Inclusivity has been one of the pillars on which the B20 has based a lot of their recommendations," Munjal said. On asked what were the suggestions made by various leaders, Munjal said, "I think B20 has been very well organized. There are some very practical, very constructive, very positive suggestions have been made by all the task forces here. We will examine them and take them to the G 20 and see how many of these suggestions we can take forward to the leaders." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

