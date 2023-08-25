Delhi Police announces traffic curbs in advisory for G20 summit in New Delhi

Lutyens' Delhi will be out of bounds for unauthorised persons for three days during the G20 summit next month, police officials said on Friday.

An array of restrictions on movement of vehicular traffic have been announced in New Delhi district, areas around Rajghat and the regulated zone demarcated by the Ring Road, they said. Officials said the restrictions would be in place between 12 midnight on September 8 and 11.59 pm on September 10.

However, movement of ambulances will be allowed and local residents of the area and tourists accommodated there will be permitted to move after presenting proper identification papers, they added.

Extra vigil will be maintained by the police at the national capital's borders to prevent any unwarranted entry, while non-essential goods vehicles will not be allowed in the city, senior Delhi Police officers said in a press conference.

Delhi Traffic Police has listed out restrictions on the movements of goods vehicles, buses, autorickshaws and taxis in its traffic advisory, and has urged people to make maximum use of metro services in view of regulated movement of traffic.

According to the advisory, metro rail service shall remain available for commuters at all stations except Supreme Court Metro Station, where boarding/deboarding will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 to 11 pm on September 10.

The advisory said that autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed to enter New Delhi district on September 9 and September 10.

However, taxis carrying residents of the district and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located in it will be allowed to ply on the district's road network, the advisory said, adding that valid documents, like ID cards, proof of bookings will have to be furnished.

Addressing a press conference, SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 12 midnight on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10.

''All the essential services will be provided obstruction free movement and access to their destination. Medical emergency vehicles will be assured hassle free movement throughout Delhi. Movement of general public will also be facilitated via alternate routes and modes of transport,'' Yadav added.

The official also announced that a virtual helpdesk, containing list of essential services, medical facilities, links to major hospitals, services of tourist attractions and major marketplaces, would be operational.

According to the advisory, the entire area of New Delhi district will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 till 11.59 pm on September 10.

The traffic police has designated the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) as "Regulated Zone" from 5 am on September 8 to 11.59 pm on September 10.

This means that only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to the airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond Ring Road towards New Delhi district.

Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in New Delhi district will also be allowed after verification.

Nearly 16 roads and junctions will be treated as "Controlled Zone II" from 12 noon till 2 pm on September 10, it said.

'Controlled Zone II' roads and junctions are: W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba – Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Salimgarh Bypass.

There will be also be restricted access to New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side, Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side, Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side, ITO from Vikas Marg side, Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side and Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side.

The advisory requested commuters to avoid travel to places falling in ''Regulated'' and ''Controlled Zones'', but listed out alternate routes to take in case travel is unavoidable.

Vehicles passing through Delhi to other places will be diverted towards Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes, the advisory said.

Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and light goods vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi, while goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid permissions will be allowed to enter the national capital.

While there will be no ban on entry of interstate buses, they will have terminating points on the Ring Road. General traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokri border. No buses will be allowed from this border.

A dedicated Ambulance Assistance Control Room (Ph.no 6828400604/112) will be made operational from midnight on September 8 till September 10.

Traffic police personnel and medical emergency assistance teams will be deployed at major junctions across Delhi.

The G20 summit's main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. It is likely to be attended by 29 heads of states as well as top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

