Left Menu

Industrial Parks to unlock industrial potential of counties: President Ruto

President William Ruto said the roll out of the programme will broaden opportunities for Kenyans and boost economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:39 IST
Industrial Parks to unlock industrial potential of counties: President Ruto
The President was speaking on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nyamira County Aggregation and Industrial Park. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The construction of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks will unlock the industrial potential of counties across the country.

President William Ruto said the roll out of the programme will broaden opportunities for Kenyans and boost economic growth.

The President was speaking on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nyamira County Aggregation and Industrial Park.

“This project will create over 50,000 jobs and reduce poverty in this region,” he said.

“This facility will offer cold storage and value addition facilities for bananas, avocado, coffee and vegetables to help farmers maximise their earnings,” he said.

Earlier, at Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, President Ruto inspected the construction of the Nyansiongo Modern Market.

“The expansion and upgrading of this Market will increase the number of traders conducting their businesses in a conducive and secure space.”

He noted the construction of the market was part of the Government’s plan to build new markets in Keroka, Esise, Kahawa, Kemera, Ikonge and Nyamira Town.

In Kisii, the President inspected the ongoing tarmacking of the 77-Kilometer Omoringamu-Motonto, Parainye-Tabaka, Bonyancha-Nyabisiongororo, Iyabe-Nyansara, and Sengera-Nyakoiba roads.

“We have intensified our investments in infrastructure and maintenance to help expand business opportunities and boost household incomes,” he said.

The President commissioned the Mosambi-Ekerenyo Market that will enhance agricultural activities, improve market performance and enhance the delivery of services to wananchi.

The President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria (Trade) and Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Governors Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira) and Simba Arati (Kisii), MPs and MCAs led by National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
4
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023