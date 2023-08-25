AIX Connect, Air India Express announces harmonised compensation ahead of merger

Air India Express and AIX Connect on Friday announced new harmonised grades, compensation and benefits for the two companies ahead of their merger. The new structure streamlines grades and career pathways, enabling greater transparency and career progression opportunities for all employees, and is aligned with the recently rolled out structure and grades at Air India, a statement said.

The new compensation for the two carriers marks a significant step forward, ensuring that the remuneration and benefits offered by the airlines are market-competitive, it said.

The two airlines, the statement said, are focused on attracting and retaining the best talent across functions. Tata group has announced the merger of low-cost airline AIX Connect with Air India Express.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)