Vaishnaw reviews progress of railway projects in West Bengal
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 22:39 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday held a meeting in Kolkata to review the progress of the ongoing railway projects in West Bengal, an official said.
Senior officers of the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and the North East Frontier Railway briefed the minister on the progress of different projects undertaken in the state, he said.
Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro's Line 6 from Kavi Subhas to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations, he added.
