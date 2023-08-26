Vaishnaw reviews progress of railway projects in Bengal
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting in Kolkata to review the progress of the ongoing railway projects in West Bengal, an official said.
Senior officers of the Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and the North East Frontier Railway on Friday briefed the minister on the progress of different projects undertaken in the state, he said.
Vaishnaw, who is on a two-day visit to the city, is scheduled to inspect Kolkata Metro's Line 6 from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stations, he added.
