Arunachal's Anjaw district gets new bridge, people thank Army, BRO & govt

The Indian Army in coordination with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Arunachal government has constructed a 120-feet bridge over Tha Nala near Mithumna, around 24km from Chaglohagam in Anjaw district.

Chagalam is one of the extreme remote areas along the border. Officials said connectivity to Chaglohagam is through a 57km single arterial road from Hayuliang, which often remains shut due to seasonal nullahs and landslides at Tha Nala.

The local Mishmi population and village elders thanked the Indian Army and the BRO for fulfilling the critical needs of people and enabling road connectivity throughout the year between Hayuliang and Chagalam.

Indian Army, BRO and civil administration officials addressed the villagers and assured them of complete support to alleviate their hardships.

''We are very happy and thank the Indian Army for taking steps to improve the infrastructure. The bridge will go a long way in improving communication,'' said Telsmo Tega, a local from Chaglohagam.

