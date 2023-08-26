Left Menu

MP: 4 men from Rajasthan, as many buffaloes killed as pickup van falls into ditch

Four men transporting buffaloes to Rajasthan were killed after the pickup van they were travelling on fell into a ditch in Madhya Pradeshs Shivpuri district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 26-08-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 18:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four men transporting buffaloes to Rajasthan were killed after the pickup van they were travelling on fell into a ditch in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. As many buffaloes also died in the accident on the Narwar-Bhitarwar road near Kerua village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, said the official. Narwar outpost in-charge Sumit Sharma said that Nasir Qureshi (20), Sannu Qureshi (32), Sameer Qureshi (22) and Farman Qureshi (25) – all residents of Dholpur in Rajasthan – were returning home after buying buffaloes in Shivpuri.

The four were travelling on a pickup van that was pulling a trolley carrying many buffaloes, he said. The pickup van rolled down a ditch after the driver perhaps lost control of the vehicle. The trolley then rammed into the pickup van, killing the four men and as many buffaloes on the spot, Sharma said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

