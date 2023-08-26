Left Menu

The Delhi Police will on Sunday hold a carcade rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 19:30 IST
Delhi Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on August 27 for G20 Summit, issues traffic advisory
The police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi Police will on Sunday hold a 'carcade' rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. Traffic will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals, the police said. The roads where traffic will be regulated are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Janpath-Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, under the Lodhi Road flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh Bypass, they said.

The police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Commuters may experience congestion on these roads and junctions. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

