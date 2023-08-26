Left Menu

BoE's Broadbent: Rates may have to stay high 'for some time yet'

Broadbent said in the text of his speech that the BoE's stance on interest rates would respond to "the evidence on spare capacity, and to indicators of domestic inflation, as and when it comes through." He also said it was reasonable to expect a decline in energy and core goods prices over next few months.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:31 IST
BoE's Broadbent: Rates may have to stay high 'for some time yet'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Saturday that interest rates in Britain might have to stay high "for some time yet" as the central bank seeks to dampen the risks from the highest inflation rate among the world's big rich economies.

Broadbent said in a speech that the knock-on effects of the surge in prices - such as pressure on employers to push up wages - were unlikely to fade away as rapidly as they emerged. "As such, monetary policy may well have to remain in restrictive territory for some time yet," Broadbent said in a text of remarks he was due to make at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in the United States.

The BoE said earlier this month that borrowing costs were likely to stay high for some time as it raised rates for the 14th time in a row. It has struggled to tackle an inflation rate that peaked at 11.1% last October and which, at 6.8% in July, remains more than three times its 2% target.

Investors expect another increase in the BoE's Bank Rate to 5.5% from its current level of 5.25%, but this week they scaled back their bets on Bank Rate hitting a peak of 6% after a survey showed signs of a slowdown in Britain's economy. Broadbent said in the text of his speech that the BoE's stance on interest rates would respond to "the evidence on spare capacity, and to indicators of domestic inflation, as and when it comes through."

He also said it was reasonable to expect a decline in energy and core goods prices over next few months. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Paul Sandle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

Ant Group sells 3.6 pc stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

Jharkhand Govt collaborates with Tata Cummins to produce hydrogen vehicles 

 India
4
Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services'' shares for Rs 754 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023