Left Menu

Bodies of victims of train coach fire taken to UP

Nine bodies of victims of the fire accident in a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway yard have been taken to Lucknow by air, airport officials said here on Sunday. In the direct flight, 14 passengers, who are relatives of the blaze accident victims and four railway police personnel travelled.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 12:47 IST
Bodies of victims of train coach fire taken to UP
  • Country:
  • India

Nine bodies of victims of the fire accident in a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway yard have been taken to Lucknow by air, airport officials said here on Sunday. While five bodies were sent through a direct flight to Lucknow from here, four were dispatched in another flight to the Uttar Pradesh capital city via Bengaluru, they said. In the direct flight, 14 passengers, who are relatives of the blaze accident victims and four railway police personnel travelled. Nine persons were killed and eight others were injured in the fire accident on August 26 at the Madurai railway yard. Illegal storage and use of a cooking gas cylinder allegedly led to the accident and government railway police booked a case and a probe is on. The passengers of the private coach were on a pilgrimage to southern parts of the country and a tour operator had hired a private party coach from the railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023