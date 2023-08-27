Left Menu

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday. A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote Delhi Banega Khalistan and Khalistan Zindabad on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday. A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan'' and ''Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations. Legal action is being taken, the officer said. A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, ''It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police.'' The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

