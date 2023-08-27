Air India express flight from Kozhikode to Dubai delayed by several hours due to technical snag
- Country:
- India
An Air India Express flight to Dubai from Karipur International airport here was delayed by over five hours on Sunday due to a technical snag, an airline source said.
The flight -- IX 345 -- with around 180 passengers was scheduled to take off at around 8.30 AM, the source said.
However, the passengers were still waiting at the airport at 2.40 PM to resume their journey, according to an airport official.
The official said the passengers were being taken care of at the airport itself and were provided refreshments while they waited.
They will resume their journey in the same plane, but only till Thiruvananthapuram from where the passengers will board a different aircraft to fly to Dubai, the airline source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Air India Express
- Karipur International
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
UAE: Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in first half of 2023
Dubai Police and UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation sign MoU to enhance sport cooperation
An abandoned desert village an hour from Dubai offers a glimpse at the UAE's hardscrabble past
Israeli delegation meets in Dubai with Jordanian and UAE Officials on water issues
UAE: Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials