Left Menu

6 killed in road accident in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:15 IST
6 killed in road accident in northwest Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six people, including two women, were killed and five others critically injured after a passenger van they were travelling in fell off a bridge in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.

The accident took place on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra district when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle carrying 13 passengers lost control over the steering wheel causing the van to overturn and fall in the ravine, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, the van was on the route connecting the Thakot area of Battagram to the Hazara Motorway in Mansehra which was built as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A rescue team reached the site and pulled out bodies. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023