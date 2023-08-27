6 killed in road accident in northwest Pakistan

Six people, including two women, were killed and five others critically injured after a passenger van they were travelling in fell off a bridge in northwest Pakistan, authorities said.

The accident took place on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra district when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle carrying 13 passengers lost control over the steering wheel causing the van to overturn and fall in the ravine, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, the van was on the route connecting the Thakot area of Battagram to the Hazara Motorway in Mansehra which was built as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

A rescue team reached the site and pulled out bodies. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

