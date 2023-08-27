Left Menu

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, it said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:43 IST
Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Dubai delayed by nearly half a day due to technical snag
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An Air India Express flight to Dubai from Karipur International airport in Kozhikode district was delayed by several hours on Sunday due to a technical snag.

The passengers finally left for their destination from Thiruvananthapuram at 7.06 pm, around 12 hours after the scheduled departure time of 8.30 am.

The flight -- IX 345 -- carrying 180 passengers was scheduled to take off at 8.30 am from Karipur International airport, an airline source said.

Later around 2.45 pm, the passengers took off on the same aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram, the source said.

At Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the passengers and their luggage were transferred on to another plane that took off for Dubai at 7.06 pm, the source further said.

Air India Express, in a statement, apologised for the nearly 12 hour delay and the resultant inconvenience caused to passengers.

''Our flight from Kozhikode to Dubai was held for a few hours today while we tried to resolve a technical issue. To ensure all precautions, the flight was rescheduled and operated via Thiruvananthapuram on an alternative aircraft to Dubai. Guests were served food and refreshments. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,'' it said.

