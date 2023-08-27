Delhi: PWD debars 6 contractors for delay in completion of projects

The Public Works Department (PWD) has taken disciplinary action against six contractors for not completing projects on time, an official said on Sunday.

A contractor, who was awarded the work of repairing roads in northeast Delhi has been debarred from tendering in Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for six months from the date of issue of order since he ''had failed to complete the work'', the official said.

Similarly, another contractor firm has been debarred from tendering in CPWD for six months for not completing the work on the deteriorated portion of a road on Uttar Pradesh Link Road. Another contractor, who was awarded five contracts including the construction of the boundary wall of the new Rao Tula Ram Flyover, in 2021 was debarred from tendering for nine months. The other contractors have been disqualified for six months. All these contractors are registered with the CPWD. According to officials, these contractors were first served show cause notices, following which the Empowered Committee of the department examined facts and records and found that since they had failed to execute the work, they were liable for disciplinary action.

