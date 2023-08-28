Left Menu

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants, foliage to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants, foliage to adorn Delhi roads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nearly 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated roads and venues in Delhi for the G20 Summit next month, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO, they said.

After a preparatory meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena, directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring a specific number of plants or pots, preferably from their own nurseries, the officials said.

''This resulted in a seamless coordination between five departments or agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants with the LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months,'' an official said.

While the forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA one lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots, the official added.

While 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G20 Summit, the officials said.

The LG also visited the Palam Air Force Station on Sunday.

''At 'Yakshini Chowk'- the road junction at Air Force Station, Palam Technical Area.

As we get set to welcome HoGs/HoSs for the forthcoming G20 Summit,'' he said in a tweet.

On his 54th inspection or monitoring visit on Sunday since July 1, the LG also visited the India Gate C-Hexagon, Akbar Road, Tughlaq Road, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan and Thimmayya Marg, the officials added.

