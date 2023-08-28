Left Menu

P&O Cruise passengers injured after 'weather-related' incident in Mallorca

A small number of people were injured on Sunday during a "weather-related incident" involving P&O Cruises Britannia ship moored in the Spanish island of Mallorca, a spokesperson for the company said. The BBC said it broken free of its moorings in a storm. "P&O Cruises Britannia was involved in a weather-related incident while alongside in Palma de Mallorca.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2023 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Port authorities in the capital Palma said the ship collided with a petrol tanker because of high winds. The BBC said it broken free of its moorings in a storm.

"P&O Cruises Britannia was involved in a weather-related incident while alongside in Palma de Mallorca. A small number of individuals sustained minor injuries and are being cared for by the onboard medical centre," a spokesperson for P&O Cruises, owned by Carnival, said. "To allow our technical teams to make an assessment Britannia will remain alongside in Palma de Mallorca tonight with onboard entertainment and activities scheduled."

Britannia, which entered service in 2015, is 330 metres long and weights 143,000 tons, according to the company's website. It has 13 guest decks and an operating capacity of 3,647 guests and 1,350 crew. Heavy rains have swept across parts of the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, and Catalonia in northeastern Spain. Flights from Barcelona airport were delayed throughout Sunday because of the high winds.

