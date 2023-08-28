Left Menu

42 passengers who survived TN train fire reach Lucknow

Nine people were killed in the incident.Sixty-four passengers bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu had last week embarked from Lucknow on pilgrimage in a private party coach booked by a tour operator.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-08-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 01:04 IST
42 passengers who survived TN train fire reach Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

Forty-two passengers from Uttar Pradesh who survived the fire that broke out on a Rameswaram-bound train in Tamil Nadu reached Lucknow via Delhi and Chennai on Sunday and were sent home, officials said.

According to Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar, 28 persons hailing from Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow districts were flown in via Delhi, while 14 people arrived from Chennai. The Lucknow district administration arranged for them to be sent home.

He said some of these passengers were also injured in the fire that broke out inside a compartment of the train at the Madurai railway station on August 26. Nine people were killed in the incident.

Sixty-four passengers bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu had last week embarked from Lucknow on pilgrimage in a private party coach booked by a tour operator. The Southern Railway has said a gas cylinder ''illegally'' taken inside the coach led to the blaze.

The official said seven people are also on their way to Lucknow via Bangalore.

He said five passengers have been detained for enquiry and one is hospitalised.

Kumar added that the SP Railways (Madurai) has said a final decision on the detained passengers will be taken on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Nandan Nilekani

Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Na...

 India
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023