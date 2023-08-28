ROWE Workplaces Are The Hottest New Trend for Remote Employee Management

With the sharp increase in the number of remote workplaces over the past few years, workplaces have quickly learned that relying on traditional methods for employee management will no longer work, or at least not work as well.

In response to these issues, many businesses, particularly startups, are moving to a new management system called a Results-Only Work Environment, commonly abbreviated as "ROWE". Unlike traditional workplaces that focus on hours worked, ROWE businesses are focused exclusively on the work produced by their employees.

Many startups that believe in the ROWE philosophy allow their employees to work whatever time of the day or week they want and from anywhere in the world they want, as long as they continue to produce high-quality work ahead of deadlines. Simply put, the emphasis has shifted from "hours-oriented" to "results-oriented".

One of the most common questions about ROWE workplaces is "How can management maintain productivity if employees are working from a hotel in Paris when it's 3 AM at their company's headquarters?" The exact response will depend greatly on the particular business, but generally, it's one of the following three responses.

First, a workplace culture of openness, trust, and autonomy is the most important step. As long as employees understand that they have a certain level of trust from their managers and will be allowed to finish tasks in the way that works best for them, they'll continue to produce.

Studies have repeatedly shown that happier employees work faster and have higher sales output than their demotivated, low-morale counterparts. They're also less likely to quit, which presents significant savings over needing to constantly hire and train their replacements.

Secondly, using employee monitoring software will dissuade employees from using company time to browse social media or other distracting websites on company devices that prevent them from achieving their goals. If employees know they're being monitored, they're more likely to remain focused.

Finally, perhaps the most important part of any remote workplace is communication, both from the top down and laterally. If employees are having issues with some aspect of their work, it will be much better for all parties if they feel comfortable enough to express those concerns to the people who are in charge. This isn't to say that employees should make the final decisions but simply that their input should be considered.

Communication between employees is also vital. If two or more people are collaborating on the same project, there may need to be meeting times set up so that they can discuss any issues, receive feedback, and exchange any relevant data. If team members aren't able to communicate properly and in a timely manner, the entire project could be at risk.

Another important aspect of ROWE workplaces is their focus on automation. Any task that can be completed either automatically or at certain times by a computer will both reduce stress and free up the employee to work on more pressing issues.

In addition to things like automating posts at certain times of the day, which prevent employees from having to be on Twitter or Facebook at times of the highest engagement, social media management tools can detect and delete spam replies to posts, moderate comments for filthy language, and much more.

Additionally, many website functions can be automated as well, which saves businesses from having to employ 24-hour help desks or similar operations. This will allow employees to complete their work either during standard business hours or whenever it works for them, depending on the nature of the company.

To sum up, ROWE businesses operate on a system of allowing employees freedom and autonomy to complete their given tasks during the hours that work best with their personal lives, provided they continue to provide high-quality work before their given deadlines. Employees who are happier at their jobs tend to be better at their jobs and allowing them the freedom to choose their own schedules and task order is an excellent way to achieve that goal.

Above all, any successful startup, established business, or even Fortune 500 company must communicate efficiently and clearly to their employees, take their requests into consideration, and treat them with respect. Unhappy employees are liable to quit, which for startups in particular could make or break the company. An employee who understands the reasons why they're being asked to complete tasks and feels like they're a part of the process will work harder to make sure those goals are achieved.

