YoBykes soon to launch its High speed electric scooter and Electric Bike in India

PNN New Delhi [India], August 28: YoBykes, a visionary player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, makes a comeback to redefine the landscape of Indian transportation with the scheduled launch of its cutting-edge High-Speed Electric Scooter and Electric Bike. With more than one lakh happy customers, the company has proven being the most trusted e-bike company together with the badge of largest selling electric vehicle manufacturer in the country.

Under the visionary leadership of Managing Director Shailesh Bhandari, YoBykes aims to provide hassle-free and eco-friendly transportation solutions to Indian consumers. With a steadfast commitment to ease of mobility and affordability, YoBykes embarks on a mission to reduce the nation's dependence on fossil fuels and curb the alarming pollution levels caused by traditional automobiles. An in-house R&D facility further gives YoBykes a competitive advantage in the electric mobility space. Recognizing the urgency of addressing environmental concerns, YoBykes conceptualized its mission in the year 2000. The company subsequently assembled a team of industry stalwarts and established a state-of-the-art research and development facility in India in 2006, ushering in a new era for the Indian Automobile Industry. To reach out to our customers, YoBykes, have a wide network of dealers at strategic locations across India helping it to serve their requirement including delivering quick after sales services

Reflecting on their journey, Shailesh Bhandari, Managing Director, YoBykes stated, "We have relentlessly pursued our vision for over two decades. We initiated awareness campaigns to educate the masses about the benefits of electric vehicles, and today, after 17 years, our steadfast efforts have positioned us as trendsetters. Even now, major players are striving to achieve the market penetration that we achieved nearly two decades ago." As YoBykes looks to the future, the company remains committed to innovation and technological advancement. "Our plans include the activation of all our dealers with the introduction of newer technologies," the company said in a statement. With a state-of-the-art Research and Development center already in place, YoBykes is poised to launch a new range of high-speed scooters and motorcycles in the near future.

The brand's remarkable achievements have not gone unnoticed on the global stage. YoBykes has received an invitation to lead the development of the EV business in the African Subcontinent, showcasing its industry prowess and innovation. In addition, the company's dedication to delivering on its promises is evident in its record of completing all orders ahead of schedule. With the electric vehicle revolution gaining momentum worldwide, YoBykes is poised to continue its legacy as a true pioneer in the industry. YoBykes is a trailblazing name in the electric vehicle industry, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. With a visionary approach and a commitment to research and development, YoBykes aims to transform the way India commutes, reducing carbon footprint and promoting cleaner transportation alternatives. Established in 2000, YoBykes has pioneered the electric vehicle movement in India and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry.

