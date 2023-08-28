Left Menu

Panch Kriti Movie Brings Single Screen Cinemas Back in action with Unique Marketing and Cultural Richness

Ubon Vision Pvt Ltd's latest cinematic venture, "Panch Kriti

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 12:53 IST
Panch Kriti Movie Brings Single Screen Cinemas Back in action with Unique Marketing and Cultural Richness
Panch Kriti Movie Brings Single Screen Cinemas Back in action with Unique Marketing and Cultural Richness. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], August 28: Ubon Vision Pvt Ltd's latest cinematic venture, "Panch Kriti: Five Elements", which hit the screens on August 25th, has taken the Indian cinema landscape by storm. This captivating film has not only enchanted audiences with its rich portrayal of rural Indian culture but has also redefined the way films are marketed and distributed. Drawing packed houses in single-screen theatres across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, the movie's strategic marketing approach and exceptional content have sparked a new wave of excitement.

"Panch Kriti: Five Elements" sets itself apart by blending compelling storytelling with an innovative marketing and distribution strategy. The film's narrative brilliance is matched by a unique lucky draw system featuring a range of valuable prizes that resonate with practicality and aspiration. Not only do viewers have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cinematic celebration of India's rural heritage, but they also stand a chance to win coveted prizes, such as TVs, Smart Phones, Tablets, Smart Watches, Cycles, Designer Sarees, Mixer Grinders, Irons, Gas Burners, and Home Theaters, at every screening. What's truly remarkable about this strategy is its dual purpose: drawing attention to high-quality cinema and elevating the cinematic experience for both urban and rural audiences. Through this approach, Ubon Vision Pvt Ltd. is creating a new avenue for outstanding talent and creativity to flourish beyond the usual reliance on star-studded casts and extensive marketing budgets.

The Ubon Vision Pvt Ltd. team's collaboration with distributors, theatre owners, product manufacturers, and the audience itself is a testament to their commitment to rejuvenating single-screen cinemas in rural India. This innovative approach not only enriches the cinematic landscape but also establishes a precedent that could inspire a global movement within the industry. As the film continues to captivate the hearts and minds of audiences across the nation, *"Panch Kriti: Five Elements"* stands as a glowing example of how creative storytelling, innovative marketing, and a commitment to enriching cultural experiences can come together to create something truly exceptional.

For those who haven't yet witnessed the magic of *"Panch Kriti: Five Elements"*, the film is currently running in cinemas nationwide, promising not only an immersive cinematic journey but also the opportunity to win valuable prizes that add to the enchantment. The movie's blend of cultural richness and modern marketing innovation cements its place as a milestone in Indian cinema's evolution. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023