Sweden contributing SEK 15m to help LDCs in training and trade capacity-building activities

Sweden is contributing SEK 15 million (about CHF 1.2 million) in 2023 to finance the participation of government officials from developing and least-developed economies (LDCs) in training and other trade capacity-building activities delivered by the WTO. This donation to the WTO’s Global Trust Fund will help these countries broaden their expertise in WTO matters as well as their ability to negotiate trade rules.

Close to 2,800 activities have been organised under this fund over the past 20 years.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: “I thank Sweden for its generous contribution to the Global Trust Fund. This support will ensure government officials from developing economies receive training that would equip them to take full advantage of international trade to increase prosperity.”

Sweden's WTO Ambassador, Nina Tornberg, said: “I am very pleased that Sweden can reaffirm its commitment to the international trading system by supporting developing countries and least-developed countries in strengthening their trading capacity. Trade plays a key role in reducing poverty, promoting sustainable development, and supporting countries’ efforts to meet the many challenges of today.”

Overall, since 2002, Sweden has donated more than CHF 64 million to various WTO trust funds.