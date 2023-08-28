China lodges complaints to Japan over harassment calls to its embassy, consulates

China's ambassador in Japan lodged stern representations to the Japanese side over harassment calls to the Chinese embassy and consulates, the embassy said on Monday.

The calls have caused "serious interference in the normal operation of the embassy and consulates," Ambassador Wu Jianghao said after being summoned by Japanese vice foreign minister Masataka Okano, according to an embassy statement.

