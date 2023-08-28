Maharashtra: Man rescued from creek in Bhayander
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man was rescued from a creek by the local police and fishermen in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.
Akash Gupta was walking on a railway bridge when he slipped and fell into the creek on Sunday evening, he said.
The station master from Bhayander railway station alerted the police, following which the man was rescued by police personnel and fishermen, the official said. The man was rushed to a hospital and discharged after treatment, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Akash Gupta
- Maharashtra's
- Bhayander
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police seize cough syrup stock worth Rs 2.69 lakh stored illegally in Thane
Maharashtra: Civic run hospital in Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hours; report sought, says health minister
Unsold homes highest in Thane at 1.07 lakh units, lowest in Chennai at 19,900 units: PropEquity
Maharashtra: Civic run hospital in Thane sees 17 deaths in 24 hours; report sought, says health minister
Maharashtra: 18 deaths reported in 24 hours in Thane hospital; probe panel constituted, says civic chief