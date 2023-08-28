Special Indian postal Stamp issued in honour of actor Darsheel Safary & team Hukus Bukus Movie

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: The enchanting landscapes of Kashmir have been witness to a heartwarming event, as the shooting of the film "Hukus Bukus" continues in the region. Amidst the picturesque Dal Lake, young actor Darsheel Safary, famed for his iconic role in "Taare Zameen Par," was captured in a poignant scene for the film. The scene portrayed Darsheel's character posting letters at the floating post office in Dal Lake, addressed to none other than the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a delightful turn of events, Col Vinod Kumar, the Chief Postmaster General (Circle) of Jammu and Kashmir, and a passionate sports enthusiast himself, graced the filming with his presence. Impressed by the portrayal and recognizing the connect that India Post has with iconic figures, Col Kumar and his team devised a unique tribute for Darsheel Safary. They presented the actor with a specially personalized My Stamp, featuring his photograph. This innovative stamp not only showcases his image but can also be utilized as postage charges for sending letters across the country. The unexpected and thoughtful gesture took the "Hukus Bukus" team by surprise and warmed their hearts. Col Kumar informed Darsheel Safary about the significant relationship that India Post shares with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, reminding everyone that a special commemorative postal stamp was released in honour of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar in the year 2013.

Adding to the charm of the gesture, Col Vinod Kumar gifted a scented stamp, infused with the fragrance of roses, to Darsheel as a symbol of affection and well wishes. He extended his hopes that the hard work and dedication of Darsheel would spread not just within Bollywood but also across the international film industry. Darsheel reciprocated the gesture by writing heartfelt messages on special envelopes for the team. The actor expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgement and support extended by the India Post team, further strengthening the bond between cinema and real-life experiences.

The film "Hukus Bukus" is garnering immense attention across Kashmir, resonating with its portrayal of cricket enthusiasts in the region. The local community has wholeheartedly embraced the production, offering exceptional locations and services to the film's crew. The film is proudly presented by Raju Chadha, produced by Shining Sun Studios and Asees Chadha, Vinay Bhardwaj, and Ravina Thakur. Directed by Vinay Bhardwaj and Saumitra Singh, "Hukus Bukus" promises to be a cinematic delight capturing the essence of the region and its passion for cricket.

