UK air traffic control experiencing 'technical issue'

Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) said on Monday was experiencing a technical issue and was applying restrictions to the flow of aircraft while it works to fix the problem.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault," a spokesperson said.

Earlier Scottish airline Loganair said on social media site X that there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, warning international flights may face delays.

