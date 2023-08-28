Left Menu

Sugar industry body ISMA seeks 5 pc GST on flex fuel vehicles in line with EVs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:49 IST
Sugar industry body ISMA seeks 5 pc GST on flex fuel vehicles in line with EVs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Sugar industry body ISMA on Monday sought GST rate of 5 per cent for vehicles using flex fuels, same as that on electric vehicles, in order to accelerate adoption of blending of ethanol with petrol as fuel for automobiles.

Flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) use a mix of petrol and ethanol at various degrees. India has achieved E10 (10 per cent ethanol in petrol) and is targeting E20 by 2025.

In a statement, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that presently, FFVs are levied with a GST rate of 28 per cent while the GST is 5 per cent on electric vehicles (EVs).

This move will directly contribute to reducing India's fuel bill while simultaneously curbing carbon emissions from the transportation sector, it said.

ISMA has made a representation to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a relaxation in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on FFVs.

''Presently, FFVs are levied with a GST rate of 28 per cent, a notable contrast to the 5% GST rate applicable to electric vehicles. We request parity in the GST rebate for FFVs,'' ISMA President Aditya Jhunjhunwala said.

This would acknowledge ecological importance and empower consumers to seamlessly embrace environmentally conscious choices without bearing disproportionate financial burdens, he added.

''Offering tax deductions for FFVs could incentivize the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles, promoting a greener transportation choice,'' Jhunjhunwala said.

ISMA has also reached out to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), who are working towards development of anhydrous ethanol blends with gasoline, urging for a thorough exploration of the untapped potential inherent in E-100 hydrous ethanol blends.

Taking inspiration from Brazil's successful integration of such blends, India can envision an automotive landscape where cleaner fuel alternatives merge seamlessly, heralding a transformative era of sustainability.

The government is targeting for 12 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol for 2022-23 ethanol supply year, ending November. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) procure a large quantity of ethanol from sugar mills. Ethanol is also being produced from rice and maize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023