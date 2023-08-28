Priyan Sain and Praveena Aanjna Win Big as Divine Miss Earth India and Divine Miss International India 2023

ATK New Delhi [India], August 28: The grand finale of the prestigious Miss Divine Beauty pageant took place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on August 26, 2023. The event was graced by the presence of the stunning Miss Earth Mina Sue Choi & Stephen Inventor Diaz (Head Director Miss International Organisation). Their attendance added an aura of prestige and glamour to the event, reflecting the significance and global recognition that Miss Divine Beauty holds in the realm of beauty pageants. The evening was a celebration of beauty, grace, and the commitment to promoting environmental sustainability.

Management & The guests who were present on the day were Nimisha Saxena, Director Divine Group Foundation, Ashok Pandit, Director Divine Group Foundation, Dr Ajay Yadav, Director Divine Group Foundation, Sandeep Singh, Bollywood Writer Producer Director, Dhianchand MD Kufri Holiday Resort, Meena Ranaut, Miss Earth Air 2022 Sheridan Mortlock, Miss International runner-up Stephany Amado, Actor and Host Karan Singh Chabra, Special CP Mukesh Kumar Meena, Kushal Dev Rathi Member of Rissala Polo Club and Rt. Group Captain Tapis. The highlight of the event was the crowning of the new Divine Miss Earth India and Divine Miss International India, who will proudly represent India on the international stage in Vietnam & Japan respectively. The winners will embody the values of beauty, intelligence, and social responsibility, bringing forth a new era of pageantry that emphasizes not only physical beauty but also a dedication to global issues.

In a dazzling display of grace, intelligence, and beauty, Priyan Sain and Praveena Aanjna emerged triumphant as the reigning queens of Miss Earth India 2023 and Miss International India 2023, respectively. Tejaswini Shrivastava & Pema Bhutia were Runner up of Divine Miss Earth India & Divine Miss International India 2023 respectively at the prestigious Miss Divine Beauty pageant. Priyan Sain's radiant aura and unwavering commitment to environmental advocacy captured the hearts of the judges, earning her the coveted Miss Earth India title. With her passion for sustainable living and global conservation efforts, Priyan is set to be a powerful ambassador for environmental awareness.

Meanwhile, Praveena Aanjna's poise, charisma, and cultural finesse garnered her the title of Divine Miss International India 2023. Her dedication to promoting cross-cultural understanding and social initiatives shone brightly on the stage. Praveena's win reflects her commitment to bridging international gaps and fostering a world of unity and empathy. Their victories not only mark a monumental achievement for Priyan Sain and Praveena Aanjna personally but also stand as a testament to India's rich diversity and talent on the global stage. As they embark on their respective journeys as ambassadors of beauty, intellect, and compassion, the nation watches with pride and anticipation, knowing that they will represent the country with grace and distinction.

The event was made possible by the gracious hospitality partner, Kufri Holiday Resort, known for its commitment to providing exceptional experiences to its guests while maintaining harmony with nature. The partnership reflected the shared values of promoting sustainable living and responsible tourism. The esteemed guests included Miss Earth Mina Sue Choi, a shining example of environmental advocacy and beauty with a purpose. Stephen Inventor Diaz, Director of Miss International, brought his expertise to the occasion, highlighting the global significance of the event. The presence of the top 16 finalists of Miss Divine Beauty added to the excitement and showcased the diverse talents and personalities that the pageant celebrates.

Deepak Agarwal, Director of Divine Group Foundation, expressed his delight at the success of the event and the progress the pageant has made in championing social causes. He emphasized the organization's commitment to empowering women and creating platforms for them to drive positive change in society. Dhian Chand, MD of Kufri Holiday Resorts, shared his enthusiasm for supporting events that promote both beauty and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of responsible business practices and appreciated the efforts of Miss Divine Beauty in aligning with these values.

The grand finale of Miss Divine Beauty with Miss Earth Mina Sue Choi marked a significant step towards redefining beauty pageants in India, emphasizing the fusion of glamour and global responsibility. The winners will now embark on their journey to represent India on international stages, carrying with them the message of beauty with purpose. Miss Divine Beauty is a renowned beauty pageant that goes beyond the traditional concept of beauty competitions. It aims to empower women to become ambassadors of positive change in society. Contestants are not only judged on their physical attributes but also on their intelligence, social awareness, and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Divine Group Foundation Divine Group Foundation is a part of Internationally acclaimed "Divine Group". The Divine Group Foundation has been instrumental in spearheading the Divine Millets Movement, an initiative that seeks to promote the cultivation and consumption of millets as a means to enhance food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture. Founded with a vision to address pressing challenges in the agricultural and nutritional sectors, the Divine Group Foundation recognized the potential of millets – highly nutritious, climate-resilient, and versatile crops – to transform food systems.

Through the Divine Millets Movement, the foundation has been actively involved in raising awareness about the benefits of millets among Publics, farmers, consumers, and policymakers. By organizing workshops, training programs, and awareness campaigns like Har Ghar Millet, they aim to highlight the nutritional value, environmental sustainability, and economic viability of millet cultivation. Additionally, the movement emphasizes the importance of preserving traditional farming practices and indigenous crops.

