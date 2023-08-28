Left Menu

P&O Cruises ship to reduce number of passengers after Mallorca storm damage

"These extraordinary circumstances mean that the ship is required, by maritime regulation, to return to Southampton with a reduced number of people on board." The spokesperson said "a limited number of guests and crew" had been advised they would be leaving the ship and would be flown back to their starting point.

P&O Cruises ship to reduce number of passengers after Mallorca storm damage
A P&O Cruises ship moored in the Spanish island of Mallorca which was damaged in high winds on Sunday will reduce the number of passengers on board for its return to Southampton, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday. A small number of people were injured during the incident, which port authorities in the capital Palma said had involved the Britannia colliding with a petrol tanker.

"Following inspections, our third-party surveyor has confirmed that one of Britannia's lifeboats has sustained structural issues and cannot be repaired onboard," a spokesperson for P&O Cruises, owned by Carnival, said. "These extraordinary circumstances mean that the ship is required, by maritime regulation, to return to Southampton with a reduced number of people on board."

The spokesperson said "a limited number of guests and crew" had been advised they would be leaving the ship and would be flown back to their starting point. The rest of the guests will conclude their trip on Friday as planned. Britannia, which entered service in 2015, is 330 metres long and weights 143,000 tons, according to the company's website. It has 13 guest decks and an operating capacity of 3,647 guests and 1,350 crew.

