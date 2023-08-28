Left Menu

Nepal truck transporters demand ban on entry of Indian cargo vehicles to mitigate unhealthy competition

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:49 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's truck transporters on Monday demanded a ban on Indian cargo vehicles' entry into the Himalayan nation, citing concerns about the growing adverse impact of unhealthy competition on domestic cargo businesses.

Addressing a press conference, Federation of Truck Transport Entrepreneurs Nepal (FTTEN) general secretary Rajendra Bikram Baniya said that while Indian trucks enjoy free entry into Nepal, their vehicles face various challenges when operating in India.

He, however, did not elaborate on the challenges.

Demanding that the Nepal government put a ban on Indian cargo vehicles, the FTTEN argued that the uncontrolled entry of such trucks from the neighbouring country is adversely affecting the operations of domestic cargo vehicles.

Alongside the call for a ban on Indian cargo vehicles, FTTEN also called for improved management of truck parking facilities at key locations, including the capital city, Kathmandu.

General Secretary Baniya underscored the need for implementing the truck fare rates established by the federation and urged for their effective monitoring.

Additionally, the FTTEN pressed for adherence to fixed fare rates for 47 primary routes in the truck transport sector.

The association demanded streamlined accident handling procedures, provision of prompt medical treatment to the injured, and enforcement of proper load-bearing practices as mandated by existing laws.

The truckers also called for amendments to current legislation governing relief work management, as well as the procedures for confiscating goods and detaining trucks in cases of discrepancies between transported goods and relevant documentation during revenue inspections.

