Happy Trails awarded as “Exceptionally Delivered Residential Project of the Year”

PNN New Delhi [India], August 28: The Economic Times honored the achievements of leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. In an event that was held at Hotel The Grand in New Delhi on August 21st, 2023, Happy Trails by ATS HomeKraft was awarded as an "Exceptionally Delivered Residential Project of the Year". Bani G. Anand – Vice Chairperson ATS Group, Mohit Arora – CEO ATS HomeKraft, Udaivir Anand – Deputy Managing Director & Chief People Officer ATS Group, Manish Kumar Gupta – Executive Vice President ATS HomeKraft and Yuvraj Singh – General Manager Marketing ATS HomeKraft were felicitated by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

ATS HomeKraft Happy Trails, situated in Greater Noida (W) Sector 10, is home to a new array of stunning towers, right on Noida-Greater Noida Link Road, and it's set to catch the eye of every home seeker. Spread across 8.92 acres of land, Happy Trails ensconced in the comfort of these 12 towers, is strategically positioned to give each homeowner an eternal scenic panorama from his balcony. With ultra-chic amenities and unprecedented sports facilities, Happy Trails promises to bring a complete entertainment package right to your door. A few campus-level amenities include a badminton and basketball court, tennis court, jogging track, skating rink, amphitheatre, kid's play area etc.

The openness and greenery in the development is one of the key USPs of the project. Efforts taken by ATS HomeKraft in maintaining and managing water, energy and waste management efficiencies and improving environmental quality were recognised by IGBC Green Homes which conferred a Gold rating on the project recently. The project was launched in May 2018 and is expected to be delivered by October 2025 as per the RERA guidelines. But the project has been handed over 2 years in advance and ATS HomeKraft has done a commendable job in making this happen so well in advance. With 1239 homes, Happy Trails is the first project from ATS HomeKraft's portfolio which has been handed over.

