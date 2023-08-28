Left Menu

Tripura bandh over language evokes mixed response

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 19:06 IST
The 12-hour Tripura bandh called by the Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) on Monday, demanding the introduction of the Kokobork language in Roman script in schools and colleges, evoked a mixed response.

The bandh had an impact in West Tripura, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts, but other districts remained unaffected.

TSF members blocked roads at several locations, but the demonstrations at Barmura in West Tripura, Bishramgang and Taksapara in Sepahijala, and Nalkata in Dhalai brought vehicular movement to a standstill, officials said.

Hundreds of TSF supporters tried to block a road near the Northgate in Agartala but were swiftly removed from the spot, they said.

''The bandh affected vehicular movement in some places due to road blockades. Roads were blocked at 19 locations of the state, bringing normal traffic to a standstill in those areas,'' Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

Train services remained unaffected with all long-distance trains leaving Agartala as per schedule, he said.

There was no report of any untoward incident during the bandh, he said, adding that around 260 picketers were detained from a few areas to clear road blockades.

TSF secretary Mahesh Tripura said the silence of the government on the issue forced them to call the bandh.

