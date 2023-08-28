Left Menu

UK air traffic control service says technical issue 'identified and remedied'

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:04 IST
UK air traffic control service says technical issue 'identified and remedied'
Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) said it had "identified and remedied" a technical issue which affected its flight planning system on Monday, causing widespread disruption across Europe to flights using UK airspace.

"We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system's performance as we return to normal operations," NATS said in a statement.

