Fire-rescue helicopter crashes in Florida; 2 injured
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.The Broward Sheriffs Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 am. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names.
PTI | Pompanobeach | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:28 IST
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 am. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.
A photo posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fort Lauderdale
- The Broward Sheriff's Office
Advertisement