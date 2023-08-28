Left Menu

MP: 436 kg ganja worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-08-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 20:39 IST
MP: 436 kg ganja worth Rs 65 lakh seized in Indore
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 436 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 65 lakh from a vehicle in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The contraband was being transported from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and was seized on Sunday after a sports utility vehicle was intercepted near Manpur on Agra-Mumbai highway, he said.

Ganja was being grown in remote areas with Maoist influence on the border of AP and Odisha was being smuggled to different parts of the country, the NCB official said.

Such cases of smuggling have been detected in MP earlier, he added.

