At least 9 Iranians killed in road accident in Iraq's Dhi Qar - hospital

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:13 IST
At least 9 Iranians killed in road accident in Iraq's Dhi Qar - hospital
  • Iraq

At least nine Iranians died and 29 were injured in a road accident in Dhi Qar, a province in southern Iraq, a source from Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital told Reuters on Monday.

