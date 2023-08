BRIEF-Tampa International Airport In Florida Says It'll Suspend All Commercial Operations Beginning At 12:01 A.M. Tuesday Ahead Of Tropical Storm Idalia

Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SAYS IT WILL SUSPEND ALL COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGINNING AT 12:01 A.M. TUESDAY AHEAD OF TROPICAL STORM IDALIA

* TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SAYS ANTICIPATES REOPENING THURSDAY MORNING, WITH DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS BEGINNING AFTER THE STORM PASSES Source text: https://bit.ly/3KYeNZo

