At least 9 Iranian pilgrims killed in road crash in Iraq - medical sources

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:15 IST
At least nine Iranian pilgrims died and dozens were injured when a bus carrying them collided with a truck in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Monday, two medical sources said.

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en route to the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Karbala, the sources told Reuters. One of the medical sources said 31 people, including women and children, were injured and five of them were in a critical condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

