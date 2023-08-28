Left Menu

North Goa airport announces direct Indigo flight services to Abu Dhabi starting Saturday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Manohar International Airport in North Goa on Monday announced a direct Indigo flight service to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) thrice a week, starting September 2.

A senior official of the airport operator GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) said that the inaugural Indigo flight to Abu Dhabi from Manohar International Airport is scheduled for Saturday, September 02, 2023 at 00:25 am.

The flight will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 am.

''The return Indigo flight from AUH will take off at 03:15 AM and touch down at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 AM. This remarkable service is set to operate three times a week, on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday,'' he added.

GGIAL CEO R V Sheshan said the connection to Abu Dhabi has been introduced as it is a ''prominent destination in our ever-expanding international network''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

