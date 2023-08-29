Left Menu

Next EV policy to focus on enhancing charging infrastructure: Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:47 IST
Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra on Monday said the next electric vehicle policy will be focussed on enhancing the charging infrastructure and expanding the financing basket for rolling out purchase incentives.

The EV policy expired on August 8 after which the Delhi government extended the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2020.

Kundra was speaking at a summit on clean transport organised by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) along with the Indian G20 Secretariat.

The commissioner said the government will now go in for an electrification target under which by 2025, 80 per cent of the bus fleet would be electric.

He said that the newer vehicle segment that could be targeted in the next EV policy could be light and medium-duty trucks or goods vehicles that are into intra-city operations.

''For instance, garbage tippers or tankers or even school buses could be thought of,'' he said at the event.

