Jail term for most violations under Press, Registration of Books Act to be history from Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:47 IST
The provision of imprisonment for most violations under the Press and Registration of Books Act by publishers and the keepers of printing presses are set to be history from Friday.

The government on Thursday notified September 1, 2023 as the date on which the provisions of the Jan Vishwas Act related to the PRB Act will come into force.

Violations under the PRB Act such as printing with incorrect particulars, keeping press without a declaration, making a false declaration, improper disclosure of information will no longer attract the six-month jail term, a senior official said.

The Jan Vishwas Act had removed the provision of jail term under Section 12, Section 13 and Section 14 of the PRB Act.

Section 19 L of the PRB Act that entailed imprisonment up to six months/fine up to Rs 1,000 for improper disclosure of information has been deleted from the statute.

The new provisions in the Jan Vishwas Act also empower the Press Registrar to suspend and and cancel certificate of registration on grounds of irregularity, ceasing of publication, not furnishing annual statement or false statement.

The Jan Vishwas Act also extends the jurisdiction of the Press and Registration Appellate Board (PRAB) to include the Press Registrar for imposition of penalty, and suspension/cancellation of Registration.

The earlier provision included only the District Magistrate in the jurisdiction of the Press and Registration Appellate Board (PRAB).

''As provision of imprisonment has been removed for most violations, the quantum of fines has been rationalised and converted to penalties to be imposed by the Press Registrar,'' the official said.

