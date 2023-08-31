SRM University-AP to Host its 3rd Convocation Ceremony: The Most Awaited Academic Event of the Year

NewsVoir Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 31: SRM University-AP is gearing up for its most erudite event, the 3rd Convocation Ceremony on September 02, 2023. The event will see the participation of distinguished entities like Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, the Chief Guest for the occasion and Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, President - Indian National Science Academy, the Guest of Honour.

During the occasion, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma will also be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate for his exemplary service in the field of nanotechnology. Prof. Sharma is a renowned academician and researcher par excellence currently holding an Institute Chair Professorship at IIT Kanpur. The occasion will also be graced with the august presence of Founder Chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar; Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan; Vice Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora; Registrar, Dr R Premkumar; Members of the Governing Body and Board of Management; Deans of all schools; faculty and staff of the varsity.

Students and parents have been filing from across the country and worldwide for this momentous occasion. Years of hard work and dedication will culminate as 883 graduands with 13 PhD scholars, 17 Gold Medalists, 6 Silver Medalists, and 2 Bronze Medalists among the others, will receive their well-earned academic degrees. A live streaming of the ceremony will also be telecasted on SRM University-AP's official Twitter, Facebook and Youtube handles.

