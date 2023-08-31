Euro zone bond yields drop as data complicates ECB rate-hike path

Euro zone bond yields fell to a one-week low on Thursday after data showed the bloc's inflation rate unexpectedly held steady in August as underlying price growth fell, a mixed picture that complicates life for the European Central Bank. The ECB has raised interest rates in all of its policy meetings in the past 13 months. It is debating whether to now pause, given the economic slowdown, or to hike again as inflation remains well above its 2% target.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area benchmark, fell to a one-week low at 2.455%. Money markets cut expectations for an ECB rate hike in September. They are now pricing in around a 30% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in September, according to Refinitiv, compared with a 60% chance expected on Wednesday.

"The big story in Europe is on the growth side when we had the PMI data last week," said Mike Riddell, a senior portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. "We have had weak manufacturing data for a while, but we are now getting signs of cracks on the services side, and that's where the inflation has been," he added.

Inflation in the 20 countries using the euro steadied at 5.3% on a year-on-year basis in August, defying expectations for a drop to 5.1%. But an underlying measure that filters out volatile food and energy prices eased as expected to 5.3% from 5.5% in July. "Euro zone inflation out this morning shows headline above expectations at 5.3%, core also at 5.3%. (Is it) just high enough for the ECB to deliver a final hike next month?", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto.

Wilson said hotter-than-expected German inflation fed into the final September hike narrative. On Wednesday, data showed consumer price inflation in Germany fell only slightly in August, to 6.4% from 6.5% in July, below the forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

In the meantime, the accounts of the ECB's latest meeting showed on Thursday that policymakers kept a September rate hike on the table when they raised rates in July, but some appeared to argue that another move would not be necessary when new economic projections were released. Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said "another hike or two" could be on the agenda.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said euro zone growth was weaker than predicted just a few months ago but this did not automatically void the need for more rate hikes. Action in the government bond markets was broadly muted after U.S. consumer spending accelerated in July, while slowing inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged next month.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, dropped to a one-week low at 4.106%.

